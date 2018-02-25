Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Step Out in NYC After Surprise Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 2:48 PM
Here come the newlyweds!
Emily Ratajkowski and husband and actor Sebastian Bear-McClard were photographed outside the restaurant Café China in New York City on Saturday, marking the first time they have been pictured in public since they married in a surprise wedding ceremony at a courthouse in the city a day earlier. The model wore a cropped leopard print jacket and matching pants and black sandals and also flashed her new gold wedding band.
She announced her wedding on Instagram Stories on Friday, showing photos of her and her new husband with matching gold wedding bands. Ratajkowski had never before confirmed they were in a relationship, let alone planned on marrying, although there were recent reports that they were seeing each other.
One witness was confirmed to have attended the wedding: Internet personality The Fat Jewish.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
"I'm oddly mad I wasn't invited to @emrata's wedding even though we barely speak..."Chrissy Teigen, who has hung out with Ratajkowski before, tweeted on Friday. "Like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some."
"@emrata ALSO, CONGRATS!!" she added, with a slew of fire emojis.
