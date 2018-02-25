Chris Pratt and Son Jack Have a Fun Boys' Night at 2018 Monster Jam

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 12:17 PM
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Chris Pratt treated son Jack to a boy's night out at the 2018 Monster Jam event at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California on Saturday.
The actor and the 5-year-old, who wore a Captain America shirt, red flannel and hooded camo jacket, were all smiles at the event, which was also attended by several other celebs and their kids. Pratt and Jack posed for photos inside the stadium and also had fun riding on vehicles.
Other celebs spotted at Monster Jam included Josh Duhamel, who brought his and ex Fergie's 4-year-old son Jack, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett, who brought their kids Hank Jr., 8, and Alijah, 4, and Nick Lachey, who arrived with his and wife Vanessa Lachey's eldest child, son Camden, 5.
The Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star had so much fun with his and ex Anna Faris' son Jack.
The actor appears with his and ex Fergie's son Axl.
Days after Kendra talked about having marital problems, she and her husband were all smiles at the event with son Hank, 8, and daughter Alijah, 4.
The Saved by the Bell and Franklin & Bash alum and Pitch star brought his sons Michael and Dekker.
The singer brought his and wife Vanessa Lachey's son Camden to the event.
The star of FOX's Lethal Weapon series brought his sons, Joey and Colt.
Jack is Pratt and ex Anna Faris' only child. The actors split in 2017. Pratt filed for divorce from the actress that December after eight years of marriage. Both stars are seeking joint custody of Jack.
Last month, Pratt, who had spent much of 2017 filming Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, posted on Instagram a video of him and Jack at his farm.
"Livin' that #farmlife," Pratt wrote. "Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man-made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep."
Also in January, Faris talked to E! News Zuri Hall about co-parenting Jack.
"He's surrounded by so much love," the actress said. "We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is."
