Chris Pratt and Son Jack Have a Fun Boys' Night at 2018 Monster Jam

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 12:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Chris Pratt treated son Jack to a boy's night out at the 2018 Monster Jam event at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California on Saturday.

The actor and the 5-year-old, who wore a Captain America shirt, red flannel and hooded camo jacket, were all smiles at the event, which was also attended by several other celebs and their kids. Pratt and Jack posed for photos inside the stadium and also had fun riding on vehicles.

Other celebs spotted at Monster Jam included Josh Duhamel, who brought his and ex Fergie's 4-year-old son JackKendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett, who brought their kids Hank Jr., 8, and Alijah, 4, and Nick Lachey, who arrived with his and wife Vanessa Lachey's eldest child, son Camden, 5.

Chris Pratt

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Chris Pratt

The Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star had so much fun with his and ex Anna Faris' son Jack.

Josh Duhamel

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Josh Duhamel

The actor appears with his and ex Fergie's son Axl.

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Hank Baskett

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett

Days after Kendra talked about having marital problems, she and her husband were all smiles at the event with son Hank, 8, and daughter Alijah, 4.

Article continues below

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

The Saved by the Bell and Franklin & Bash alum and Pitch star brought his sons Michael and Dekker.

Nick Lachey, Camden

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Nick Lachey

The singer brought his and wife Vanessa Lachey's son Camden to the event.

Clayne Crawford

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

Clayne Crawford

The star of FOX's Lethal Weapon series brought his sons, Joey and Colt.

Article continues below

Jamie Camil, Elena

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Jaime Camil

The Jane the Virgin actor appears with his daughter Elena.

Jack is Pratt and ex Anna Faris' only child. The actors split in 2017. Pratt filed for divorce from the actress that December after eight years of marriage. Both stars are seeking joint custody of Jack.

Last month, Pratt, who had spent much of 2017 filming Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, posted on Instagram a video of him and Jack at his farm.

"Livin' that #farmlife," Pratt wrote. "Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man-made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep."

Also in January, Faris talked to E! News Zuri Hall about co-parenting Jack.

"He's surrounded by so much love," the actress said. "We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Celeb Kids , Anna Faris , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Coos Over Baby Stormi in New Snapchat Video

Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valdereama

Demi Lovato and Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite Again for Lunch

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett Unite at Monster Jam Despite Marital Problems

Kim Kardashian, Pink Hair

Kim Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair After Saying She's "Over" Being Blonde

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama to Release Memoir and Hopes Book Inspires Readers

Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa, Son, Sebastian, Evelyn Lozada, Son, Leo, Birthday

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Dress Up as Suicide Squad Duo for Son's 5th Birthday

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Best and Worst Part About Being Her

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -