Demi Lovato and Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite Again for Lunch

Exes Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama recently reunited again, this time for lunch at a Mexican restaurant.

The 25-year-old pop star and 37-year-old NCIS actor and That '70s Show alum were photographed dining together on Saturday at Sol y Luna, with both dressed casually, as seen on TMZ. The outlet said the two enjoyed fresh guacamole, which was made for them right at the table, and appeared super friendly with each other.

Lovato and Valderrama were among the most popular celeb couples when they were together. They dated for almost six years before they split in 2016, saying, "We have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends."