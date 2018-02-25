Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Dress Up as Suicide Squad Duo for Son's 5th Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 9:39 AM

Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa, Son, Sebastian, Evelyn Lozada, Son, Leo, Birthday

Happy birthday, Sebastian "Bash" Taylor Thomaz!

Amber Rose and ex Wiz Khalifa's son recently turned 5 and his parents, who are dedicated to co-parenting him, threw him a fabulous "spooky" Halloween-themed birthday party at a Dave & Busters with his friends, including her pal Evelyn Lozada and her ex Carl Crawford's son Leo and Blac Chyna and her ex Tyga's son King Cairo.

Sebastian and his family dressed up like characters from the movie Suicide Squad. He and his dad both went as the Joker, complete with green hair, white face paint and fake forehead tattoos that read "Damaged," while Rose wore a Harley Quinn costume.

The crowd gathered around and sang "Happy birthday" as the boy blew out the candles on his spider birthday cake.

"Are you so happy, Pumpkin?" Rose asked the child in a video posted on her Instagram Stories feed, using her longtime nickname for him.

Sebastian was then given a microphone and he serenaded the crowd with renditions of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror" and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"Go ahead, boy!" Wiz shouted. "Yeah!"

He and Rose and the other guests joined in. Sebastian then declared he was tired and handed over the mic to his parents. 

Amber Rose Hosts SlutWalk 2017

"My boy know how to throw a party, man," the rapper said in his own Instagram Stories video, showing the crowded room. "Oh man! I can't even get in this piece! It's my damn son. Hold on, let me in here. Where my boy at?"

"Happy 5th birthday, Sebastian!!! Leo had so much fun at your party!" Lozada wrote on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos from the party. "#SpookyBirthdayParty #5thBirthday#CrazyBoys #GreatMemories#CoParentingAtItsFinest."

