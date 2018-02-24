Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spotted Together for First Time Since Stormi's Birth

They're leaving the baby at home!

Just weeks after welcoming their daughterStormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott left the newborn at home for a lunch date with each other on Saturday.

It's the first time the two have been photographed out together since the reality star broke the news on Feb. 4 that she'd given birth to a child on Feb. 1.

For their outing, the pair hit up Nobu Malibu with some friends and family on Saturday afternoon.

An eyewitness tells E! News, "They were there for about two hours and enjoyed each other's company."

The spy said, "They looked like they were happy to spend time with each other."

For the day date, Kylie wore an oversized black t-shirt by Balenciaga, black pants and a bright red coat. The rapper donned a black jacket, band t-shirt, jeans and large skull and cross bones necklace.

The duo arrived in Kylie's ultra luxe black LaFerrari Ferrari, a car estimated to be worth over $1 million. Earlier in the day, Kylie showed off the pimped-out ride on her Instagram Stories and said that it was a "push present."

Another source tells E! News that mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble joined them inside for a meal and eventually left after the new parents.

Upon leaving, the insider said that Kylie jumped into the whip's passenger seat before heading the pair headed back to her house.

While Kylie was out to lunch with her main man at the Malibu hotspot, the rest of her family was competing against each other on Celebrity Family Feud.