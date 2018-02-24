Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Gives Birth to His 2nd Child

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 5:39 PM

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party

GAMR / BACKGRID

Robin Thicke is a dad again.

The 40-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer's 23-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary gave birth to a baby girl, Mia Love Thicke, their first child together and his second.

The singer posted an Instagram video cradling his newborn daughter with the caption, "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love."

Thicke shares a 7-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke, with ex Paula Patton.

On Friday, April posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of herself lying on a hospital bed, to the tune of The Four Tops' 1972 song "Ain't No Woman Like The One I Got." She also shared a photo from inside the room showing of balloons, including a pink, heart-shaped one that read, "Baby girl."

"Congrats to April & Rob! #babygirl Me and @richskillz are proud uncles!" 1OAK nightclub owner Richie Akiva wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for the flowers!!!! We love you!!" April commented.

April Love Geary, Hospital

Instagram

April Love Geary

Instagram

She and Robin have been together for more than three years. She announced last August that she and Robin were expecting a baby. At the time, it was reported that she was pregnant with a girl.

April also announced that her expected due date was March 1—what would have been the 71st birthday of his late father Alan Thicke, who died in December 2016.

Throughout her pregnancy, April often showcased her baby bump on social media. She also posed semi-nude in an American Beauty-style photo on her birthday.

She and Robin celebrated a baby shower earlier this month, during which the name of their daughter was revealed via a flower arrangement.

"Julian came up with the name," Robin told People. "And I suggested the middle name Love after her mommy."

 

