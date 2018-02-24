Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Compete on Family Feud Against Kris Jenner and Sisters

Talk about an A-list episode of Family Feud!

In a surprise move, the Kardashians, Jenners and Wests headed on down to the set of Family Feud on Saturday for a very special taping of the beloved game show, featuring The Wests verses the Kardashian/Jenners.

On Saturday afternoon, Kim took to Snapchat to surprise the world and an unknowing audience with the family's presence on the popular game show.

Prior to the big reveal, Kim and and husband Kanye West shared some behind-the-stage moments before the duo competed against mom Kris Jenner grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, sister Khloe Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner and cousin Cici Bussey.

Before the show, Kim said to the legion of social media fans, "So if you guys don't know -- Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud.

"Kanye said he's waited his whole life for this moment. We're playing against the Kardashian/Jenners verses the Wests.

Kim also added she was feeling good about the family face-off.

The mother of three said, "I have a really good feeling about this. We're going to win."