Hugh Grant Mourns Death of Notting Hill Co-Star Emma Chambers

Following the news that his Notting Hill co-star Emma Chambers had died at the age of 53, Hugh Grant took to Twitter to express his sadness over the loss.

On Saturday morning, the British actor wrote, "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."

Chambers' agent John Grant said in a statement to The Guardian on Saturday, "We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers. Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many and we be greatly missed."