Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Baby Chicago West Looks Like

Kim Kardashian says her baby girl Chicago West looks a "tiny bit" like her big sister North West and brother Saint West.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West welcomed their daughter, nicknamed Chi, via surrogate five weeks ago and revealed her name publicly days after she was born.

When a fan asked Kim on Saturday, "How is Chi doing," the reality star replied. "The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"

The family had given fans the first and only official glimpse so far of baby Chicago in Kim's 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner's baby reveal video, which was posted earlier this month.

Kylie is seen holding Chicago, who is seen up close from the side and also shows her face from a short distance away, as Kim looks on. Kylie tell her, "She's so little."