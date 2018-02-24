EXCLUSIVE!

Selena Gomez Reunites With Timothée Chalamet Before 2018 Oscars

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 11:12 AM

Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet

Splash News

Selena Gomez reunited with friend, co-star and Hollywood hottie Timothée Chalamet on Friday, a little more than a week before the Call Me By Your Name star will find out if he will win his first Oscar.

The 25-year-old pop star and actress and the 22-year-old actor, who play lovers in Woody Allen's upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York (as scene on set, above), were spotted having drinks together with friends at a restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood.

Chalamet arrived around 9:30 p.m. with a male pal and had dinner. Gomez walked in with a few girlfriends about two hours later, a source told E! News exclusively. Chalamet chatted with her on the phone before she arrived and the two found each other inside.

They sat next to each other at a table and appeared to enjoy a friendly chat over drinks. Gomez had a martini, while Chalamet was seen with a Jack and Coke.

Photos

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez

Maciel-Max Lopez-Geva / BACKGRID

About half an hour later, Gomez headed to boyfriend Justin Bieber's house.

The two rekindled their romance late last year and recently vacationed together in Jamaica, where she accompanied the fellow singer to his father's wedding.

Gomez and Chalamet, one of Hollywood's rising stars, have been friends for a while and have even recorded Instagram Live videos together.

He made headlines last month when he announced he would donate his salary from A Rainy Day in New York to the Time's Up campaign to stop sexual misconduct and two other charities. His comments followed co-star Rebecca Hall's lead amid public criticism of actors who have worked with Allen, whose daughter Dylan Farrow has accused him of sexual assault, which the director denies.

Chalamet is nominated for his first Oscar for his leading role as Armie Hammer's character's lover in the coming-of-age film Call Me By Your Name. The 2018 Oscars will air live from Hollywood on ABC on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

- -