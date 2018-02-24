Jennifer Lawrence Doesn't Know if Kim Kardashian Considers Her a Friend

Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashianappeared to have bonded on TV but the Oscar winner isn't sure the reality star would consider her an actual friend.

The 27-year-old actress is a longtime fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and had interviewed Kardashian, 37, while guest-hosting Jimmy Kardashianmel Live! in November. Before the sit-down, she hung out with the reality star's family at her mother Kris Jenner's home.

"I don't know if she'd call me her friend," Lawrence said on Friday about Kardashian at a speaking event at The Wing, a women's social club in New York City, joking that it was probably "a one-sided friendship."

"I went over and I met the family when I found out I was going to be interviewing her," the actress said. "I wanted to get as much information that I could and I wanted to know the questions to ask. I wanted to really do my due diligence on Kardashian Kardashian. So I went over to Kris' house and I had dinner with the whole family and I have to say, they are smart, they are grounded and normal and funny and...they're very nice people that have a very close, loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out in the world. They've been absolutely lovely to me."

During their Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, Kardashian and Lawrence talked about how the actress and Jenner both got drunk at the family dinner. Lawrence said she remembered "getting naked" in a closet and "ordering" Kardashian to dress her.

"You said, 'I'm not joking. I really want Kanye West to style me,'" Kardashian recalled. "And so I said, 'OK.' And then I come back in and you're fully butt naked, and I'm like, 'Um, I'm going to intercom downstairs and tell him to not come upstairs.' We put on one of my mom's dresses, and you wore it throughout the whole dinner."

"Oh, I have it!" Lawrence said. "I went home in it."