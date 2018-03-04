Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by Lily Harrison | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:00 PM

Hollywood's biggest night is finally here!

The 2018 Oscars are already in full swing with A-listers galore taking to the glamorous red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in the City of Angels.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as the evening's lovable host for the second time in a row after last year's major success—especially when it came to that last-minute Best Picture snafu.

But let's not dwell in the past, shall we? Instead, let's focus on this year's biggest nominees and the films they're being honored for.

The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri garnered an impressive seven nominations, while Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't too far behind.

And between Margot Robbie, last year's winner for Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and Lin-Manuel Miranda slated to present during tonight's ceremony—just to name a few—there's no denying that the star power will be in full swing during the telecast.

So without further ado, let's have a look at tonight's big winners:

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name, Emilie Georges Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito and Peter Spears

Darkest Hour, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Get Out, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick and Jordan Peele

Lady Bird Eli Bush, Evelyn O'Neill and Scott Rudin

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison, Daniel Lupi and JoAnne Sellar

The Post, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Amy Pascal and Steven Spielberg

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner, Anthony Leo and Nora Twomey

Coco, Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich

Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Ivan Mactaggart and Hugh Welchman

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Doug Jones, Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound

Best Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

"Mighty River," Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, Mudbound

"Mystery of Love," Sufjan Stevens, Call Me by Your Name

"Remember Me," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco

"Stand Up for Something," Lonnrie R. Lynn and Diane Warren, Marshall

"This Is Me," Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, The Greatest Showman

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Julie Goldman, Steve James and Mark Mitten

Faces Places, Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

WINNER: Icarus, Dan Cogan and Bryan Fogel

Last Men in Aleppo, Kareem Abeed, Feras Fayyad and Søren Steen Jespersen

Strong Island, Joslyn Barnes and Yance Ford

Lady Bird, Laurie Metcalf

A24

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith + Eddie, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball, Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane

Garden Party, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Lou, Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

Negative Space, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes, Jan Lachauer and Jakob Schuh

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

WINNER: Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Best Film Editing

Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

WINNER: Dunkirk, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier and Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick and Stuart Wilson

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049, Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Christopher Townsend and Guy Williams,

Kong: Skull Island, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Stephen Rosenbaum and Jeff White

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland and Neal Scanlan

War for the Planet of the Apes, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri and Joel Whist

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O'Clock, Josh Lawson and Derin Seale

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Theo Green and Mark Mangini

WINNER: Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King

The Shape of Water, Nelson Ferreira and Nathan Robitaille

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce and Matthew Wood

