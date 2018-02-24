Saturday Savings: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress Is on Sale

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Are you ready for your next vacation?

While most of us want to nod yes, anxious to get away from responsibilities, weather woes and stresses, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just reminded us that living your best life includes a beautiful travel wardrobe. Whether you've booked your tickets or not, it's time to start thinking about what you're taking on your 2018 travels.

If you need some inspiration, Rosie is goals. While vacationing in the Maldives for her "babymoon," the star posted a photo wearing a blue and white maxi kaftan with a high split from Camilla, a Gucci belt bag and gold hoops. Then, finished with a casual low bun and red lip. 

Best Dressed of the Week: Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and More

Her dress, however, is the star. The iteration of the kaftan features a high slit and split arms, giving it a sultry appeal and showing off her runway-ready legs. The luxury resort wear is 100% silk, so when the wind from the beach hits it, it has a graceful movement that looks elegant and regal as it subtly reveals more skin. It can be worn to a summer day party, brunch or over a swimsuit, making this dress a versatile must-have to add to your vacation wardrobe.

The best part: It's on sale! 

Shop vacation-ready, marked-down dresses below! 

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

Camilla

Ring of Roses Split Front & Sleeve Kaftan, Was $700, Now $447

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG

Printed Silk Wrap Dress, Was $551, Now $275

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

Parker

Rossie Dress, Was $468, Now $179.20

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

Talulah

Transpire Lace Maxi Dress, Was $320, Now $159

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

MARY KATRANTZOU

Asso Cards-Jacquard Kaftan Dress, Was $1,175, Now $520

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

Whistles

Wheatsheaf Cold Shoulder Dress, Now $195

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

For Love & Lemons

Luciana Maxi Dress, Was $316, Now $177

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

SEE BY CHLOÉ

Floral-Printed Silk Kaftan, Was $595, Now $297

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress, Saturday Savings

Diane von Furstenberg

 

