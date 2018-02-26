EXCLUSIVE!

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2018: Watch Host John Cena Announce the Favorite Movie Nominees

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Cena

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards are fast approaching.

E! News can exclusively reveal who is competing for the following three categories, Favorite Movie, Favorite TV Show, and Favorite Breakout Artist, along with a video from the show's host, John Cena himself!

The WWE Superstar will return as host of the show on Saturday, March 24, live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA where he will join Hollywood's hottest stars, all while dodging that iconic green slime.

"It's an awesome show!" the Blockers star told E! News in January. "It is like the thrill of being in a WWE show, which is the thing I enjoy the absolute most, and Kids' Choice Awards is that thrill and that experience. Nickelodeon's production value is amazing. Every show is just outstanding and what they do for the kids in the audience and the kids at home is spectacular. The show is for the kids and so designed for the audience absolutely and it's so fun. You get to be a big kid."

Photos

Kids' Choice Awards: The Best Slimes!

Alessia Cara is already excited about her big nomination and gave the following statement to E! News: 

"Thanks so much Kids' Choice Awards for nominating me this year. It's really cool to be considered, especially by a demographic that has been so supportive of my music"

Here are the nominees for three categories:

Favorite Movie

Beauty and the Beast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Pitch Perfect 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Greatest Showman

Wonder Woman

Favorite TV Show

Fuller House

Henry Danger

K.C. Undercover

Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

The Thundermans

Favorite Breakout Artist

Alessia Cara

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Harry Styles

Khalid

Noah Cyrus

During the next four weeks starting today, kids can cast their votes on Nickelodeon's digital platforms including Nick.com and the Nick App on iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and Android devices for their favorite stars. Kids will also have the opportunity to influence the show in real-time with new live voting capabilities.

Bring on the slime!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , 2018 Kids' Choice Awards , Nickelodeon , WWE , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Angela Bassett, American Black Film Festival Honors

Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett and More Stars Attend American Black Film Festival Honors: See the Red Carpet Fashion

J Balvin, Ahora

Watch J Balvin's New Music Video "Ahora"

Brant Daugherty, Kim Hidalgo, Engagement

Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty Is Engaged

Tonya Harding, Ellen DeGeneres

Tonya Harding Is "So Glad" She's Not Competing Against Olympic Figure Skaters Today

Kim Kardashian

Why Kim Kardashian Dyed Her Hair Pink

Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara

Camila Cabello and Alessia Cara React to 2018 Kids' Choice Awards Nominations

Joy-Anna Duggar, Baby Gideon, Son,

Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Austin Forsyth

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -