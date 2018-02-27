The Bachelor's Jason and Molly Mesnick Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage

Tiffany Rose/WireImage
One of the most dramatic finales has led to one of the greatest love stories in Bachelor Nation.
All the way back in 2009, Jason Mesnick found himself on a mission to find his happily ever after when he agreed to become ABC's The Bachelor.
During his journey, however, the real estate agent would find himself making front-page headlines for his surprise decision at the finale.
While he initially proposed to Melissa Rycroft, Jason realized he wanted a second chance with Molly Malaney. She accepted and they quickly proved just how real their love story is.
Need proof? The couple is celebrating their eight-year wedding anniversary today!
So how has this couple overcome the reality TV curse? It could be as simple as living their lives outside of Hollywood.
"For me, it was getting out of the spotlight and going to Seattle," Jason previously shared on Good Morning America. "The most famous person in Seattle is our weatherman so nobody's following people around."
It's also a great place to raise the couple's two kids and follow their career goals. Jason remains in real estate while Molly is co-host of the "Bender & Molly in The Morning" show on 106.1 KISS FM Seattle.
And while their love story may be a unique one, looking at their Instagram pages will remind fans that Jason and Molly are just an ordinary couple who love date nights and time with family.
Whether enjoying family vacations together or savoring movie night at home, everything is coming up roses for the Mesnick crew. Take a look at just some of their cutest moments in our gallery below. Happy anniversary, you two!
Robert Voets/ABC via Getty Images
Wedding Day
It's hard to forget Jason and Molly's wedding day that was broadcast on ABC. It marked the first Bachelor couple to ever walk down the aisle.
Under the Mistletoe
When it's the holidays, it's safe to say Jason and Molly are the life of the party.
Say Cheese
Just before celebrating Valentine's Day, Molly shared this selfie with her smiling husband.
Back in the Hot Seat
"Fun on The Bachelor with my babe," Jason recently shared on Instagram when returning to the show that brought him a fairytale romance.
Family Time
Where was our invite to this adorable movie night in?
Flying High
Off they go! The pair recently headed to Las Vegas for the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Family Vacation
Despite busy schedules, this couple makes it a priority to plan family getaways where everyone is a happy camper.
Cheers to Love
Every couple deserves some R&R, right? "Pool day with my love," Molly shared in an Instagram post
Holiday Cheer
"Molly and I are the newest blue elves, helping spread brightness this holiday," Jason shared on Instagram when celebrating Christmas with his wife.
Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
After Party
While his season of The Bachelor aired back in 2009, Jason and his wife were more than happy to support the franchise and participate in an after-show taping.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!