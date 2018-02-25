Nicole and Alexis Want to Prove Their Parents Wrong on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Nicole and Alexis have one major thing in common: they both want to prove their parents wrong by getting healthy.
On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Nicole, who is seeking to reverse the cycle of obesity in her family.
"My biggest fear is losing my parents to obesity and me dying from it," Nicole said with tears in her eyes.
Growing up in a house that knew no portion control coupled with an ex-boyfriend turned roommate who had been holding her back with countless trips to the drive-thru, Nicole was at a stalemate when it came to her health and fitness.
Khloe set Nicole up with celebrity trainer, Latreal Mitchell. The fitness guru, who is known for her tough love style of training, did not hold back with Nicole and even had Khloe threatening to drop her after some missed workouts.
"I just don't want there to be any more speed bumps with you because I'm getting discouraged hearing this and I don't want to have to fire you," Khloe warned.
Luckily, that was the swift kick that Nicole needed to get her butt in gear and before she knew it, she had lost 43 pounds!
In addition to cutting ties with her ex Mike, Nicole made her big reveal to her parents at her father's 60th birthday party. Proud of their daughter's transformation, both mom and dad vowed to get serious about their health.
"I want you guys to promise me, we're never gonna go backwards. You guys are not gonna gain weight. And we're gonna start eating healthier as a family," Nicole insisted.
Alexis wanted to get revenge on his mom, whose insults catapulted him into major weight gain and depression.
"My mother has called me an embarrassment, a failure, every single day of my life," Alexis revealed.
Khloe assured Alexis that he was about to get a life-changing transformation and paired him with Nicole Winhoffer, whose dance-driven workout was just the right thing to get his confidence back on track.
Not only did the aspiring performer start losing weight, he was practically leading his workout classes by the end of the 12 weeks.
"I'm starting to really own my mind as well as fix my body," Alexis revealed.
Thanks to some choreography from Nicole, Alexis was ready to make his big debut onstage with an original track he prepared just for his mom.
After their heart-to-heart backstage, Alexis' mother apologized for ever putting him down.
"I'm sorry I made you feel that way. I never wanted to make you feel like you're not worthy," she confessed.
Catch up on the episode with the recap video above!
Watch brand new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sundays at 10e|7p only on E!