Coppola Wines Returns as the Official Wine of The 90th Academy Awards

The countdown to the 2018 Oscars has begun and in one week all the A-list celebrities will be popping bottles, specifically 2,400 bottles of Francis Ford Coppola Winery wine, which serves over 14,000 glasses!

After serving drinks at this year's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, the winery will now serve their two limited-edition wines at the 90th Oscars, the Academy's official Oscars after-party, and The Governors Ball. The "Oscars 90th Edition" rich 2016 Chardonnay and classic earthy 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon have been featured in the winery's award-winning Director's cut wine collection.

As a 14 time nominee and 6 time winner in the Academy, Francis Ford Coppola customized these two wine bottles just for this year's celebrations.