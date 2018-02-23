Blac Chyna’s Ex-Boyfriend Mechie Talks Leaked Sex Tape and Rob Kardashian

When asked if he and Chyna met while she and Rob Kardashian were still together, Mechie denied that any cheating took place.

"No, she wasn't with Rob. She left Rob the year before we met back in December," he revealed. "She was not with Rob when we linked up. She had the baby and had already moved out and dipped off from him."

And while still on the topic of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, Mechie had only nice things to say.

"Rob is a real nice guy. I think he was just really hurt about everything."

Mechie and Chyna, who have since split, dated only a few months before breaking up in August.

"To be completely honest, it just got to a point where the so called hype and fame of the relationship was starting to get out of hands and overshadow what I had going on with my music and my brand. It was getting in the way of what I had going on."

He added, "It helped me get more fans and followers around the world but it also hurt me because it tied me to her brand and a lot of people didn't want to deal with a messy situation and she's got a messy situation. I have my own label and I lost investors and sponsorship deals because I was tied to her. You gain and loose."