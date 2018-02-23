Lori Loughlin Has No Doubts John Stamos Is Going to Make a "Great Dad"

Lori Loughlin has no doubts that John Stamos can handle a full house!

As the Hollywood actor prepares to welcome his first child with wife Caitlin McHugh, one Fuller House co-star is confident he's going to ace the parenthood journey.

"I don't think John needs any parental advice. I think John is going to be a great dad but of course he knows I'm here for him should he need any but I think him and Caitlin have it covered," Lori shared with E! News. "I will say this. He is very complimentary to me about my own girls. I have two girls who are 18 and 19 and he just adores them."

She continued, "We were talking a couple of weeks ago and he said to me, 'You and [your husband] should write a book on how to parent kids because your girls are so great,' which is such a high compliment. We shouldn't write a book but it was so sweet of him to say that."