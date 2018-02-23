Lupita Nyong'o Masters the Red Carpet Twirl and More Best Dressed Stars

Lupita Nyong'o is gone with the wind fabulous!

(Please watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta if you missed that reference.)

Basically, the award-winning actress knows how to twirl, showing off her designer duds in the best way possible. Of course, it's not hard when you're wearing Elie Saab Couture, which flows and drapes as gracefully as an ocean current. In Lupita fashion, the Black Panther star will always complement a beautiful red carpet dress with a daring beauty look, whether that be a bold lip, colorful eyes or an eye-catching hairstyle.

Lupita wasn't the only star who brought her A-game this week. The end of London Fashion Week and beginning of Milan's tour de fashion brought in a crop of awe-inspiring looks, from a puffer dress, as seen on Millie Bobby Brown, to Zendaya's visual guide to mixing prints.