Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Craziest, Funniest and Most Emotional Moments at the Winter Olympics

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 1:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As the 2018 Winter Olympics come to an end this weekend, we're looking back at Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's best moments at the sporting event.

The Today co-anchors have been covering the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea for the last two weeks and they've been documenting their experience on social media. In addition to their Instagram posts, the co-hosts have made us laugh and cry with their coverage on Today as well as in their exclusive interview with E! News.

So let's take a look back at Hoda and Savannah's most memorable moments at the 2018 Winter Olympics below!

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Admit Matt Lauer's Departure Was a Difficult Time for Today

Super Sweet Valentine's Day Message: Since Savannah and Hoda were away from their families on Valentine's Day, they sent them a message via E! News. Then the co-anchors received messages back from their families on Today last week!

Hilarious Ski Lesson With Olympian Gus Kenworthy: Hoda and Savannah, who both have very little experience skiing, enlisted the help of Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy to give them a lesson on the slopes. Watch the Today video above to see how they did!

Exceptional Cheering: Hoda and Savannah went into the stands with Today's Al Roker to watch Team USA compete. We give them an A+ for their cheering!

Today Team Reunion: Hoda, Savannah and Al reunited with Natalie Morales at the Olympics. And during their time together, the foursome couldn't help but sing Peaches & Herb's "Reunited," which was all captured on video!

What's been your favorite Hoda and Savannah moment at the 2018 Winter Olympics? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hoda Kotb , Savannah Guthrie , Olympics , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence

Watch Jennifer Lawrence Address Versace Dress Criticism and Dish on Amy Schumer's Wedding

Emily Ratajkowski

All the Details on Emily Ratajkowski's $200 Bridal Pantsuit From Zara

The Year's Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups So Far

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Justin Hartley Had a Hilarious Twitter Exchange About This Is Us

Brendan Fraser Explains His Break From Hollywood

Sophie Flack, Josh Charles

Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Expecting Baby No. 2

Blac Chyna, Mechie

Blac Chyna’s Ex-Boyfriend Mechie Talks Leaked Sex Tape and Rob Kardashian

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -