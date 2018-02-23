Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Craziest, Funniest and Most Emotional Moments at the Winter Olympics

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 1:11 PM
As the 2018 Winter Olympics come to an end this weekend, we're looking back at Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's best moments at the sporting event.
The Today co-anchors have been covering the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea for the last two weeks and they've been documenting their experience on social media. In addition to their Instagram posts, the co-hosts have made us laugh and cry with their coverage on Today as well as in their exclusive interview with E! News.
So let's take a look back at Hoda and Savannah's most memorable moments at the 2018 Winter Olympics below!
Super Sweet Valentine's Day Message: Since Savannah and Hoda were away from their families on Valentine's Day, they sent them a message via E! News. Then the co-anchors received messages back from their families on Today last week!
Hilarious Ski Lesson With Olympian Gus Kenworthy: Hoda and Savannah, who both have very little experience skiing, enlisted the help of Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy to give them a lesson on the slopes. Watch the Today video above to see how they did!
?Nathan Chen @nathanwchen just showed the world what he?s made of #sixquads - an honor to be here and scream my lungs out for him #USA?
A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on
Exceptional Cheering: Hoda and Savannah went into the stands with Today's Al Roker to watch Team USA compete. We give them an A+ for their cheering!
Reunited with Natalie! ? (Video via @nmoralesnbc)
A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on
Today Team Reunion: Hoda, Savannah and Al reunited with Natalie Morales at the Olympics. And during their time together, the foursome couldn't help but sing Peaches & Herb's "Reunited," which was all captured on video!
What's been your favorite Hoda and Savannah moment at the 2018 Winter Olympics? Sound off in the comments!
