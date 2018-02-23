Mama June Says "Hell No" to Getting More Plastic Surgery

After undergoing a physical transformation that saw her lose about 300 pounds, Mama June is still adamant that she will not have more plastic surgery.

The 38-year-old reality star and mother of four, including Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson, had undergone several cosmetic procedures as part of her full-body makeover and weight loss journey two years ago. Her transformation was chronicled on her WE tv reality show From Not to Hot, which is now in its second season.

"Hell no," Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, told In Touch magazine in comments posted on Thursday, when asked if she would have more plastic surgery. "I did what I wanted to do and that's it!"