Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia Enjoys the Suite Life on 9th Birthday

Inside their room, the birthday girl enjoyed a meal consisting of steak, mashed potatoes and green veggies, as well as a banana split.

"I'm gonna party like it'sssss MY BIRTHDAY!" Sophia wrote on her own Instagram page. "Living the Suite Life! @bevhillshotel #icecream #bananasplit #steak #beverlyhills #royalty."

"Sophia now has her favorite hotel in Beverly Hills," Farrah told E! News. "The love and exceptional service provided fit for this Girl Boss was perfect!"

The reality star said her daughter received gifts from the hotel, such as an iPhone cover and other swag, and also enjoyed her "custom palm designed outfit by Savous to match The Beverly Hills Hotel theme."

"On her real day, Sophia will be boogie boarding on the beach like a true Pisces sign enjoys!" Farrah added.

On Instagram, Farrah shared a heartfelt message to her daughter.

"Happy Birthday to the gorgeous, loving, talented, smart and wonderful Sophia Laurent Abraham for her 9th Birthday," she wrote. "I had to be one of the firsts to share my love for this very special little lady! I remember February 23 at 10:25am in Omaha NE, changed my life for the better, Sophia you bring joy, love, friendship, style, creativeness and new strengths to every person you meet and situation."

"It fills my heart with joy as your mother your the best child I could have ever asked God for," she said. "I love being apart of your journey as you do extraordinary things Happy 9th Birthday my shinning star your explosive...Cheers to the sweet life with you! Love, Your one & only mom."