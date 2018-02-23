Pink's Daughter Sets Up a Concert Candy Stand to Raise Money for Charity

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 11:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carey Hart, Willow

Instagram

You're never too young to help make a difference. 

Pink's daughter, Willow Hart, used her mom's concert to bring in some money to donate to Haiti. The 6-year-old entrepreneur teamed up with a friend and bought candy in bulk to sell at her mom's rehearsal hall. Pink's husband, Carey Hart, posted a photo of the two running their business with a crowd of people waiting to buy sweet treats.  

"Good work ladies," he wrote on Instagram, "doing your part. #DontTellTrump."

Charity and political defiance. Pink is raising her kids to be active humanitarians and it seems there's no limit to what they can do.

Pink's Daughter Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Grammys

Pink's new album, Beautiful Trauma, is available now. The Beautiful Trauma World Tour kicks off March 1 in Phoenix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Lorde Responds to Jack Antonoff Dating Rumors

Emily Ratajkowsi

Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in Secret Ceremony

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Masters the Red Carpet Twirl and More Best Dressed Stars

Victoria Beckham, Injury, Foot

Victoria Beckham Trades Heels for Crutches After Suffering Injury

Taylor Lautner, Instagram, Dog

Taylor Lautner Mourns the Death of His Dog Roxy: "I'll Miss You Every Day"

McDonalds, Sauce

McDonald's Brings Back Shamrock Shakes and Szechuan Sauce

Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

How Luann de Lesseps Plans to Bounce Back From ''Really Bad'' Arrest: I Can't Avoid It

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -