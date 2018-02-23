Gigi Hadid Carried a Puppy Down Tod's Runway and It Was Adorable

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 10:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Tod's

Estrop/Getty Images

In perhaps the most genius move made in all of fashion month, puppies have hit the runway!

Thanks to Tod's creative director Antonella Di Pietro, the Italian fashion brand sent models—including Gigi and Bella Hadid—down the catwalk outfitted in luxe leathers, fall-ready muted hues and shearling layers. But who could really focus on the fashion when Gigi—clad in an orange camo-like fur jacket—was holding a pint-size pup in her arm? Judging by the smile on the model's face, she seemed more than happy to carry the extra weight.

Hopefully, the brand followed animal safety precautions, as only five dogs appeared throughout the entire show: a white furry friend contrasted perfectly against a sunshine-yellow anorak, while a camel-colored canine blended into a shearling-lined jacket of the same color. All the pups were so small they could fit into the oversize carryalls the models were also toting down the runway.

Photos

Best Looks from Milan Fashion Week Winter 2018

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Tod's

Estrop/Getty Images

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Tod's

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Tod's

Estrop/Getty Images

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Tod's

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Tod's

Estrop/Getty Images

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Tod's

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Article continues below

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Tod's

Estrop/Getty Images

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Tod's

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

ESC: Milan Fashion Week, Tod's

Estrop/Getty Images

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Tod's

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

It's enough to make the highfalutin world of fashion swoon. Although Bella didn't walk with one, she was sure to mention the dogs on Instagram: "Closing the @tods show early this morning. Congratulations sweet @antonelladipi on your collection as new designer. I love you! Beautiful show. +....PUPPIES!" she wrote

But did the viral maneuver overshadow the beautifully crafted fall collection?

You tell us. 

RELATED STORY: Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear an Eye-Opening Beauty Look

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Fashion , Fashion Week , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
Latest News
ESC: Emma Roberts

Why Emma Roberts and More Love GymShark, the Viral Athleisure Brand

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Inside the Life of the Kardashians' Dentist: 10K Veneers, Wine Spray and More

ESC: Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel Makes an Unexpected Style Statement...With Her Hat

ESC: Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear an Eye-Opening Beauty Look

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland's Skin-Care Expert Reveals the Solution to Dry Skin

How to Get Your Skin Ready for Spring Like a Celeb

ESC: Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford Swears by This $8 Drugstore Mascara

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -