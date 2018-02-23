Jennifer Lawrence Is a Proud Middle School Dropout

Jennifer Lawrence doesn't regret dropping out of middle school to pursue her acting career.

The 27-year-old star opened up about leaving school at the age of 14 to 60 Minutes.

"I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated," she said in a sneak peek of her interview with Bill Whitaker.

When asked she if she regretted the decision, Lawrence responded, "No. I really don't. I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do, and I didn't want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career. I mean, from the age of 14."