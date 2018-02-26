The Royals Season 3 Recap: See Everything That Led Up to the Crowning of King Robert

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 6:00 AM
Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley), King Robert (Max Brown) and the rest of the royal family are no strangers to drama and season four promises to be no different.
There's a new King on the throne and that means some big changes are in store for the monarchy. With Liam (William Moseley) trying to expose his brother's dirty past and Eleanor (Alexandra Park) reeling from her breakup with Jasper (Tom Austen), Helena is searching for her place in the palace, all while trying to keep her family together.
Before the royal ruckus ensues on Mar. 11, scroll down to take a look back at all of season three's security debriefs with our favorite bodyguard to recap everything that's been going on with E!'s royal family!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
