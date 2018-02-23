AMC Offers Free Screenings of A Wrinkle in Time for Underprivileged Kids

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 10:15 AM

A Wrinkle in Time, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid

Atsushi Nishijima/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Underprivileged children will be able to see A Wrinkle in Time at AMC Theatres—for free. The "Give a Child the Universe" initiative, spearheaded by the racial justice organization Color of Change, is committed to helping those who can't afford tickets to the Walt Disney Pictures film.

"We are pleased to partner with AMC to ensure that as many young people as possible, regardless of economic and financial hardships, can see this groundbreaking film," Rashad Robinson, Color of Change's executive director, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Nikkole Denson-Randolph, vice president of special content at AMC Theatres, added, "The Wrinkle in Time story is one that children from all backgrounds and walks of life can identify with and draw inspiration from, and we are thrilled to celebrate this film in a meaningful way, through the vision of [movie director] Ava DuVernay and in partnership with Color of Change."

Watch

A Wrinkle in Time Stars Talk Margaritas and Emojis

A Wrinkle in Time, Reese Witherspoon

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy Kaling

Atsushi Nishijima/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Children are invited to attend matinee screenings at participating theaters.

A Wrinkle in Time, adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 novel, stars Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. Storm Reid was cast as Meg Murry, a black teenager from South Central L.A.; in the book, Meg is white and lives in Connecticut. For DuVernay, that was an important and necessary change. "She's just a black girl who has no super powers but ends up doing extraordinary things that she didn't even know she could, and I relate to that," she recently told The Washington Post. She acknowledged that she took "a big swing" by casting Reid, explaining, "It is a fantasy where a black girl goes to another planet and saves the world."

Winfrey has compared DuVernay's movie to a "new Wizard of Oz."

A Wrinkle in Time premieres nationwide March 9; tickets are available now via Fandango.

(E! and Fandango are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

