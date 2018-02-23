AMC Offers Free Screenings of A Wrinkle in Time for Underprivileged Kids

Underprivileged children will be able to see A Wrinkle in Time at AMC Theatres—for free. The "Give a Child the Universe" initiative, spearheaded by the racial justice organization Color of Change, is committed to helping those who can't afford tickets to the Walt Disney Pictures film.

"We are pleased to partner with AMC to ensure that as many young people as possible, regardless of economic and financial hardships, can see this groundbreaking film," Rashad Robinson, Color of Change's executive director, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Nikkole Denson-Randolph, vice president of special content at AMC Theatres, added, "The Wrinkle in Time story is one that children from all backgrounds and walks of life can identify with and draw inspiration from, and we are thrilled to celebrate this film in a meaningful way, through the vision of [movie director] Ava DuVernay and in partnership with Color of Change."