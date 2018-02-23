Sofia Richie Calls Scott Disick "the Male Version of Me"

It is often said that a couple that laughs together, stays together. Well, Sofia Richie jokes that boyfriend Scott Disick is the "male version" of her with regard to their senses of humor.

The 19-year-old model and 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been dating for several months. Their romance is the longest Scott has had since Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children, broke up with him in July 2015.

When asked what makes their relationship special, Sofia told E! News, "I just think he's the male version of me. Our humor. We have very similar humor."