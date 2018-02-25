SUNDAYS
9E | 6P

Khloe Kardashian Finds Out the Sex of Her Baby on the KUWTK Season Finale: "I'm Shocked!"

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 7:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is it a boy or a girl?!

Khloe Kardashian finds out the sex of her and Tristan Thompson's baby on next Sunday's exciting Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale.

"Do you want to know what I'm having?" Khloe teases in this sneak peek promo for the big episode. "I'm shocked!" Kourtney Kardashian reacts after hearing the news. We can't wait to find out!

In addition to Khloe big reveal, Kourtney tells ex Scott Disick "we should discuss some of the boundaries" while Kim Kardashian gets a visit from her surrogate. Quite the season finale, no?!

Check out what to expect from next week's episode in the clip above!

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
Latest News

"Kardashians" Family Vacation Will Be full of Surprises

Khloe Kardashian Doesn't Want a Proposal Like Kim's

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1418

See the Moment Khloe Kardashian Found Out Her Pregnancy Was Leaked to the Press on KUWTK

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1418

Kris Jenner Channels The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly With Fierce Blond Hair: "We Are the Same Person"

Kris Jenner Is Feeling Her Icy Blonde Hairdo

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1418

Is Kourtney Kardashian Serious About Having More Kids? "I've Been Thinking About Freezing My Eggs"

Kourtney Kardashian Considers Freezing Her Eggs

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -