Queer Eye's New Fab Five Treat 1 Lucky Netflix Employee to Their Services in This Delightful Featurette

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 8:03 AM
If this doesn't make you want to check out Netflix's winning revival of Queer Eye, we don't know what will.
The streaming service just released a new video featuring the new Fab Five as they undertake a complete makeover one of Netflix's own, a member of company's IT Department (affectionately known as the Nerds). In the featurette, Bobby Berk (design expert), Antoni Porowski (food expert), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming expert), Tan France (fashion expert), and Karamo Brown (culture expert) work their magic on John Campbell in what amounts to a condensed version their typical formula.
Jonathan and Tan help to update his look, Bobby gives the whole department's work space a facelift, Antoni gives him some tips on how to best snack at work and Karamo helps bring John closer to his employees. Frankly, it's more heartwarming than it really has any right to be.
Netflix
For their revival of the groundbreaking Bravo series, which ran from 2003 to 2007, Netflix moved the action from New York City to Atlanta, Ga. in an effort to bridge the gap in a very divided America. "We met all types of people," Bobby told E! News. "We would roll into houses that had Trump signs in the front yard and they didn't know what hit them. It was great because we were able to walk into people's homes that we thought that we would have absolutely nothing in common with and leave life long friends."
The magnitude of the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the OG Fab Five, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez, isn't lost on the new gang. "I feel like growing up with it, it was such a big deal for me, the show was so important in my formative years growing up gay, and I do feel that pressure. It's such an honor and such an opportunity, not only for the five of us, but there's a big crew that we worked really hard with…I almost can't even think of the pressure of the whole community because it's such an exciting time you can't even think about it too much," Johnathan said.
Check out the new Fab Five in action above and for a behind-the-scenes look at John's makeover, be sure to check out E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.
All eight episodes of Queer Eye are now available to stream on Netflix.
