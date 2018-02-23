Kim, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian Share Heartfelt Tributes on Late Father's 74th Birthday

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 6:03 AM
Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian remembered their late father Robert Kardashian on Wednesday by sharing touching tributes on what would have been his 74th birthday.
Kim shared a video of her dad surprising her with a car for her 16th birthday via her app.
"Hi Kimberly. Hope you enjoy your brand new automobile. I enjoy it. I can't wait until you start smoking or you start drinking, and I can take your car away and I can keep it," her father teased in the video. "So, hopefully, I can get you drunk so I can keep the car."
He then shared a sweet message for his daughter. "Happy birthday. You're the best. You're gorgeous. You deserve this automobile," he said before quickly adding, "And it better be clean every week."
Kim also shared a photo of her father on Twitter.
"Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Miss you so bad," she tweeted. "I ordered your favorite Ralph's cake to celebrate! Love you forever."
In addition to Kim's touching tribute, Rob shared his own throwback photo.
"Happppy Birthday Dad!" he tweeted alongside a picture of a young Rob giving his dad a squeeze.
Kourtney also shared an old photo of her and Kim posing alongside their father as kids in big holiday dresses.
"Daddy's girls," Kourtney captioned the photo on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Daddy. I miss you every day. Kim wasn't as happy about her dress as I was."
Even though Khloe Kardashian didn't publicly share a tribute, we're sure she remembered her father privately.
Robert died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59. He was a business man and an attorney and worked on major cases like the O.J. Simpson murder trial. He was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 until 1991.
