The Good Fight Musical Is Here Thanks to Christine Baranski and Stephen Colbert

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 6:02 AM
The Good Fight is stacked with Broadway veterans, just as its predecessor The Good Wife was, yet viewers were never treated to a musical episode—until now. Sort of.
The Good Fight star Christine Baranski appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and broke out the musical chops viewers have seen on Broadway and in flicks like Bad Moms, Mamma Mia and Into the Woods. When host Stephen Colbert began setting up the bit, Baranski said "Well, The Good Fight, that's so serious." It's important to note The Good Fight also features acclaimed stage talent such as Cush Jumbo, Bernadette Peters, Sarah Steele and now Audra McDonald.
Baranski's Good Fight musical song is nothing short of perfect. Lyrics include, "You need a Diane Lockhart/to fight in your Good Fight," "It isn't The Good Doctor/It isn't The Good Place/It's different than The Good Wife/But it still has my face," and "Because you loved me on that other show/For over seven years/They gave me my own spinoff/Just like Frasier after Cheers."
E! News previously asked Baranski about doing a Good musical before. Back during The Good Wife, Baranski said, "I keep waiting, but it's not in our style. How cool would it be if Alicia just had a dream where there was a nightmare Christmas party where we could make use of all the musical talent?"
"I'm waiting for Diane to have her Sondheim moment," she said with a laugh. "She would sing ‘I'm Still Here'—maybe in season eight."
There's always time to get something into The Good Fight season two, which premieres Sunday, March 4. Baranski told Colbert the show was still filming and is in the middle of an episode about a certain politically charged dossier.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Barcelona Trip Turns Real Sour for Porsha Williams in This Sneak Peek
All the Details on Clare Crawley's Engagement Ring From The Bachelor Winter Games' Benoit Beauséjour-Savard
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!