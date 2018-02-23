Mindy Kaling Makes Her First Official Post-Baby Appearance at Disneyland

How do you make the happiest place on earth even happier? Invite the stars of A Wrinkle in Time to surprise Disneyland California Adventure with after an exclusive preview of the film. To promote Ava DuVernays spectacle (in theaters March 9), Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon descended upon the theme park in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday.

The sunny event marked Kaling's first official appearance since she welcomed a daughter in December 2017. Wearing an L.K. Bennett dress, she finished her look with Minnie Mouse ears.