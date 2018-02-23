The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Barcelona Trip Turns Real Sour for Porsha Williams in This Sneak Peek

Need guaranteed drama on a Real Housewives trip abroad? Just invite Marlo Hampton.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta supporting player responsible for one of the franchise's most bizarre arguments (Season four's gibberish shouting match with Sheree Whitfield in South Africa) began stirring the pot almost immediately upon arriving in Barcelona as she came for "dry" Kandi Burruss. And this week, it appears it's Porsha Williams' turn.
In this sneak peek of Sunday's new episode, exclusive to E! News, the ladies are still reeling from Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Stateside text spree. And Marlo, speaking in support of NeNe Leakes, wants to know what Porsha plans to do about her new friend. Only problem? Porsha's having none of it.
"Is that your boss?" she asks Marlo, pointing at NeNe.
"That's my sister. That's my mother," Marlo replies. "She's a madam."
As Marlo reminds her that Kim is her friend, after all, Porsha attempts to put some distance between herself and her perceived new BFF. "I'm still getting to know her, thank you" she argues. "I don't need you to hold my feet to the fire for anything."
Finally, NeNe steps in to try and translate for her friend. "What Marlo is saying is...if you know she's wrong, you should say something to her like 'You're wrong.'"
"And I agree with you, I do," Porsha says. "Please don't take me not saying exactly what she said that I agree."
While NeNe seems satisfied with that, Marlo can't let it go. "I asked a question," she shouts. "I didn't say you have to!"
"Girl, I can't yell," Porsha tells her. "I'm not gonna scream."
To see how well Marlo takes that, you're going to have to watch above!
Elsewhere in the episode, Porsha wreaks some havoc on the streets and Cynthia Bailey gets over her Will problem by what the network teases as "taking a dip in the lady pond." And as tensions rise, the trip comes to a surprisingly early end for one of the ladies. Who will it be?!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
