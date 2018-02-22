All of the Fashion at 2018 Premio Lo Nuestro

It's been 30 years of Premio Lo Nuestro!

Univision's award show will be airing live from Miami's American Airlines Arena. The Spanish-language award show is television's first-ever entertainment awards. They'll be paying tribute to Latino music legends and shine a spotlight on the on iconic and upcoming voices.

This year, the award show is switching things up, they will recognize and celebrate, not nominate, the most influential significant Latin artists. The gala will revisit historical moments in Latin music.

Univision will also pay tribute to Emilio and Gloria Estefan for being such trailblazers in the music world.

Check out some of the best fashion from the night in the gallery below: