Prep for the 2018 Oscars With a Look Back at the Nominees' First Ceremonies

It's that time of year again!

The 2018 Oscars is just days away, and what better way to kickoff Hollywood's most glamorous affair than with a trip down memory lane? Plenty of this year's nominees have attended Academy Awards ceremonies in the past, making for one epic collection of red carpet throwbacks.

Take Meryl Streep for example, who made her Oscars debut in 1980 with a Best Supporting Actress win for Kramer vs. Kramer. Almost four decades later, the acting vet could take home for fourth Academy Award for her performance in The Post.

See Meryl, Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and more nominees at their first-ever ceremonies by scrolling down!