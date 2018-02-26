Breaking Down the 2018 Oscars By the Numbers: History-Making Nominees, Second-Time Hosts and More

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 3:01 AM
It's officially happening, people!
The 2018 Oscars are right around the corner, and this year's show is already set up to prove why the Academy Awards are dubbed "Hollywood's biggest night of the year."
For starters, Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to host the Oscars live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the second year in a row.
And if that's not cool enough in itself, this year's show could bring some history-making moments. Not only is Rachel Morrison the very first woman to ever be nominated for Best Cinematography due to her work on Mudbound, Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Directing for Lady Bird.
And while we're on the topic of awesome directors, Get Out's Jordan Peele is also nominated for Best Directing, and if he wins, he'll become the first-ever African-American director to do so.
Furthermore, Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water leads the pack with a total of 13 nominations, followed by Dunkirk, which has eight nods.
Mudbound's Mary J. Blige, documentarian Agnés Varda and Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory also broke some big records...
Launch the video above for a full breakdown of the 2018 Oscars by the numbers!
Designers Rule the Oscars Red Carpet: Vote for Versace, Valentino and Christian Dior's Best Dresses Ever!
