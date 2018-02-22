Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Separate After Four Years of Marriage

Claire Foy's relationship with Stephen Campbell is over.

After four years of marriage, The Crown star and English actor announced their separation in a joint statement to Metro U.K."We have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another," Foy and Campbell shared on Thursday.

The pair met in 2011 on set of Season of the Witch. They'd go on to tie the knot in 2014, and welcome a 2-year-old daughter together named Ivy Rose.

As a source explained to The Sun, "After seven years together this came as a real shock to many of their friends, but they're lovely people and are determined to keep everything civilized."