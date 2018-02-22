24K-Infused Beauty Products–Go for the Gold

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 4:42 PM
When it comes to beauty products, we have a strict spare no expense policy around here.
After all, buying effective, high quality products that keep you looking your best is just one way of investing in yourself. Our latest obsession: gold-infused anything. Sure it may have something to do with the fact that the Olympics is happening right about now, but who knows?
The important thing to know is that 24K gold products are worth every penny. The flashy ingredient not only leaves you with a radiant glow it also locks in moisture and keeps your skin firm (a.k.a. less wrinkles for you).
BUY IT: Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask, $195
BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, $80
BUY IT: Tatcha Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm, $30
BUY IT: This Works Skin Deep Golden Elixir, $83
BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Cleansing Butter, $55
BUY IT: Guerlain L'Or Radiance Primer, $74
BUY IT: Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks, $25
BUY IT: Too Cool For School Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask, $8
BUY IT: Jane Iredale 24-Karat Gold Dust Shimmer Powder, $14
BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Prism Cream, $42
BUY IT: NuFace 24K Gold Gel Primer, $39
BUY IT: Chantecaille Nano Gold Energizing Eye Cream, $265
BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle 24 K Gold Intense Wrinkle Sheet Mask, $24
BUY IT: Pixi 24K Eye Elixir, $22
Need we say more? Didn't think so.
