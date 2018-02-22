24K-Infused Beauty Products–Go for the Gold

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 4:42 PM

When it comes to beauty products, we have a strict spare no expense policy around here.

After all, buying effective, high quality products that keep you looking your best is just one way of investing in yourself. Our latest obsession: gold-infused anything. Sure it may have something to do with the fact that the Olympics is happening right about now, but who knows?

The important thing to know is that 24K gold products are worth every penny. The flashy ingredient not only leaves you with a radiant glow it also locks in moisture and keeps your skin firm (a.k.a. less wrinkles for you).

Eye Recovery Mask

BUY IT:  Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask, $195

Face Mask

BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, $80

Lip Balm

BUY IT:  Tatcha Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm, $30

Face Serum

BUY IT: This Works Skin Deep Golden Elixir, $83

Cleanser

BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Cleansing Butter, $55

Primer

BUY IT: Guerlain L'Or Radiance Primer, $74

Eye Masks

BUY IT: Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks, $25

Pumpkin Sheet Mask

BUY IT: Too Cool For School Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask, $8

Shimmer Powder

BUY IT: Jane Iredale 24-Karat Gold Dust Shimmer Powder, $14

Firming Lotion

BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Prism Cream, $42

Primer

BUY IT: NuFace 24K Gold Gel Primer, $39

Eye Cream

BUY IT: Chantecaille Nano Gold Energizing Eye Cream, $265

Sheet Mask

BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle 24 K Gold Intense Wrinkle Sheet Mask, $24

Eye Elixir

BUY IT: Pixi 24K Eye Elixir, $22

Need we say more? Didn't think so.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

