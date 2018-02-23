EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Mama June Break Down in Tears After Pumpkin's Surprise at the Doctor

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 9:00 AM

This doctor visit is one Mama June may never forget.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new Mama June: From Not to Hot, Pumpkin and her boyfriend Josh find themselves at the doctor's office for a routine pregnancy check-up.

As viewers quickly realize, however, this appointment isn't just any appointment. It's the perfect time to find out the sex of the couple's baby.

"Me or Josh didn't want anybody or ourselves to know what we were having before the baby was born but I feel like now, it would mean more than anything to us and mama to find out what the gender is," Pumpkin shared in the sneak peek.

So what is this little baby going to be? It's a girl!

"She got a big old ass like her mama," Mama June joked before the doctor clarified that the ultrasound image is actually the baby's face.

"I was happy we were going to have a girl because another little me running around," Pumpkin later added while sitting with her boyfriend. "You are really f--ked my boy."

All jokes aside, the mood quickly changed when the doctor's appointment continued. When Mama June realized she couldn't see the images of her future granddaughter, tears began to fall.

Watch the emotional moment when Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday night at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.   

