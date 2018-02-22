Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Is Crushing On This ''Really Attractive'' Riverdale Star

Chloe Kim is a girl after our own heart.

After making history at the 2018 Winter Olympics with her gold medal win, the 17-year-old snowboarder continues to prove she's somehow even cooler off the halfpipe. Case in point: Chloe is seriously crushing on a particular Riverdale star and admits her guilty pleasure is watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

As the Southern California native told E! News, KJ Apa is her celebrity dream guy. "Is that how you say his last name?" she teased. "There are some cuties on that show, not bad. Really attractive!"

Chloe also admits Kendall Jenner is her fave of the Kard-Jenner bunch ("She seems chill") and she's a big fan of the Beverly Hills and Atlanta Real Housewives franchises, saying, "That's some good stuff."