Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Turbulent Marriage: A History of Their Highs and Lows

You've reached a meta turning point when you have to defend the validity of the drama on your reality show by insisting that your marriage really is on shaky ground and everyone knows about it!

That's what Kendra Wilkinson-Baskettdid yesterday in response to a report that she was "faking a marriage crisis" for the most recent season of Kendra on Top to make it more interesting, and in turn more appealing for a seventh-season pickup.

"1. how do u fake marital problems?" she wrote on Instagram. "makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues." And so on.

The point of the story was that ratings for Kendra on Top peaked after Hank Baskettwas accused of cheating on his wife and the show chronicled the fallout. The couple, who are parents to 8-year-old son Hank IV and 3 1/2-year-old daughter Alijah, came close to the breaking point but have worked really hard at repairing their marriage since.

However, according to the reality-TV handbook, more drama begets more ratings, right?