Lori Loughlin Wouldn't Do a Family Reality Show: "We're Not That Exciting"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 12:31 PM

Don't expect to see Lori Loughlin and her family on a reality show anytime soon.

The Fuller House actress stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker and Justin Sylvester about her personal and professional life. Loughlin has two daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, with her husband of over 20 years, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

"I have my two girls, they're 18 and 19 and they're doing really well," Loughlin shared. "Olivia Jade's YouTube channel is doing really well and Bella's at her first year of college and she's enjoying it and she's also pursuing an acting career."

Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Other Celebs Who Have Kids That Are Totally BFFs

Natasha Bure, Candice Cameron-Bure, Lori Loughlin, Isabella Giannulli

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

When asked if she would ever do a family reality show, Loughlin said she wouldn't and has turned down offers in the past.

"No...we've been asked to do a reality show a couple times...we're not that exciting," she told the co-hosts.

Take a look at the video above to see Loughlin talk about the idea!

Then tell us, would you like to see the actress and her family on a reality show?

Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ Lori Loughlin , Exclusives , Daily Pop , Apple News , Top Stories
