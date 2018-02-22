Ellen DeGeneres' 60th Birthday Party Was Lit: 5 Craziest Stories

Ain't no party like an Ellen DeGeneres birthday party.

The talk show host turned 60 in January and earlier this month, her wife Portia De Rossithrew the star a bash attended by a slew of celebs, such as Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, fellow talk show host James Corden, singer Meghan Trainor, French Montana, Olivia Munn and David Spade.

"Ellen's birthday party was the- I can't remember in my life having that much fun," Oprah said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

"It was a good party," Ellen said.

Here are five crazy things that happened at the party:

1. Oprah Didn't Recognize Some Popular Celebs: "When I was doing my show, famous people came on and they looked like themselves. At your party, they're all disguised. They are looking like they normally do," Oprah told Ellen. "So I'm standing there and I'm talking to The Weeknd, who I didn't know who he was before because he cut his hair."

Then another man she did not identify approached them and The Weeknd told him he really loved one of his films.

"And he says, 'No, that wasn't a good film for me. That wasn't my favorite film,'" Oprah said. "And I go, 'So what was your favorite film?' He says, 'The Aviator,' and I go, 'Leonardo, you're so funny."