Sofia Carson Helps Manolo Vergara With His Squat Workout

by Diana Marti | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 11:56 AM

So, you can't make it to the gym? Well, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara doesn't think that should stop you from working out. 

Sofia Vergaras son enlisted the help of his friend Sofia Carson to ensure that he completed his leg day. 

"Not being able to make it to the gym is no excuse for missing a workout. Just pick up your nearest Sofia and crush those front/back squats. #NeverSkipLegDay #GettingThicc #WhatWODIsThis #NextUpAPowerClean #JustLikeTheOlympics," the 25-year-old jokingly captioned the two videos of himself carrying The Perfectionist star. 

The 24-year-old actress gracefully laughs and even adds some arm choreography while Vergara squats while holding her. 

Vergara has been sharing his workout regimen with his followers, with everything from his meals to moments in his CrossFit classes. 

We're taking notes, Manolo! 

TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Sofia Carson , Top Stories
