Max and Emme Turn 10! See How Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's Twins Are Growing Up

Believe it or not, it's been ten years since Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony welcomed their twins, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel.

We love to see J.Lo's "coconuts" make cameos on her social media, and through that, we've learned so much about them.

Emme, who is older by 11 minutes, is already her mom's mini-me. In December, the singer shared a video of Emme singing at her Christmas pageant, and she owned it on stage with the rest of her classmates.

While in January, Lopez shared a photo of herself with Max and explained what he finds joy in doing.

"#MAXIMILIAN. I try and take the kids a lot of different places to see what they are interested in exposing them to all kinds of different people and places and experiences... but this is right before he fell asleep...lol #computerkid #science#space #deepsea#mysteriesoftheuniverse #thatsmybaby," she captioned the photo of them attending a basketball game.