Kylie Jenner Is So Over Snapchat's Redesign

Kylie Jenner isn't a fan of Snapchat's redesign.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently dissed the app on Twitter.

"Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," she tweeted on Wednesday.

Kylie—a.k.a Kylizzlenynizzl on Snapchat—went on a bit of a social media hiatus before giving birth to her daughter Stormi. While she's returned to Instagram and Twitter—where she has a combined follower count of about 128.5 million—she still doesn't post on Snapchat as often as she used to.

Still, it looks like Kylie will always have a special place in her heart for the social platform.

"Still love you tho snap…my first love," she tweeted.

According to The Verge, Snap Inc's stock plummeted after Kylie's tweet. Although the drop could be coincidental, Reuters estimated the loss in market value added up to about $1.5 billion.